Formal probe into Awami League’s crimes against humanity to begin soon: Tajul

International Crimes Tribunal Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam has said that a formal investigation will soon begin into the Awami League as a political party for alleged crimes against humanity committed during the student-public movement in July–August last year.

He made the remark while speaking to journalists at a press briefing on the Tribunal premises this afternoon (5 October).

The chief prosecutor said that the political party Nationalist Democratic Movement (NDM) had earlier filed a complaint accusing the Awami League as a party of committing crimes against humanity.

“We are investigating based on that complaint. At this stage, we are preparing to start a preliminary investigation to bring the Awami League as a criminal organisation to trial.

“Once the full investigation begins, we will be able to assess how far the party is from facing trial. For now, we are seriously verifying and scrutinising the allegations, and a formal investigation will begin very soon,” he said.

He added, “We may see some significant progress this month. Trials in several cases are ongoing, with some nearing completion. Additionally, charge sheets for many major cases will be filed soon, and we expect formal charges to be placed.”