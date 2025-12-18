Foreign secretary to brief diplomats today

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam is set to brief development partners, foreign diplomats and key stakeholders on the overall situation in Bangladesh today (18 December).

The briefing is scheduled for 3pm at the Foreign Service Academy in the capital, sources said.

According to foreign ministry officials, the foreign secretary will brief diplomats on the government’s commitment to ensuring the security of diplomats and citizens, maintaining law and order, and creating an environment conducive to holding an internationally accepted election.

The 13th national election of Bangladesh is scheduled to be held on 12 February 2026.