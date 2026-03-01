Footpaths to be cleared in an orderly way through dialogue after eid: Rabiul Alam

Published :

Feb 28, 2026 22:39

He made the remarks while inaugurating a modern foot overbridge in the New Market area under the Mirpur Road corridor in the capital. Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Administrator Freedom Fighter Md Abdus Salam was also present at the event, UNB reports.

The foot overbridge was constructed with DSCC’s own funds at a cost of about Tk 9.77 crore under the direct supervision of the city corporation. The construction was carried out by Dockyard and Engineering Works Limited (DEW) between January 1, 2023 and October 30, 2025.

Built with reinforced cement concrete (RCC) and steel structures, the bridge is 42 metres long and 20 feet wide. To facilitate easy movement for pedestrians, especially the elderly and children, an escalator has been installed. Currently, this is the only foot overbridge under DSCC END with an escalator.

The bridge also has 7-foot-wide conventional stairways on both sides and is directly connected to Noor Mansion on the eastern side and New Super Market on the western side for the convenience of shoppers. A modern lighting system has been installed to ensure night-time safety and enhance aesthetics.

Speaking at the inauguration, the minister said the New Market area, surrounded by 31 markets, is one of the busiest commercial zones in the city, and the new foot overbridge would significantly reduce pedestrian suffering. He, however, warned that no illegal hawkers or shops would be allowed to occupy the bridge under any circumstances.

Presiding over the programme, DSCC Administrator Abdus Salam said development projects are being undertaken in line with the Prime Minister’s directives, prioritising public welfare and citizens’ needs. He urged New Market traders to sell goods at fair prices during the holy month of Ramadan and to keep the market area clean.

According to DSCC, there are currently 31 foot overbridges under its jurisdiction. In addition, construction of another foot overbridge is underway near the old Ramna Police Station at Mogbazar. Repair works of seven more foot overbridges at Paribagh, Sobhanbagh, Science Lab, Shahbagh, Balaka and Hatkhola intersections are also being expedited.

DSCC authorities expressed hope that the newly inaugurated foot overbridge would help ease long-standing traffic congestion in the New Market area and ensure safer road crossing for pedestrians.

