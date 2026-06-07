FM Khalilur to hold talks with Russian FM Sergey Lavrov in Moscow Monday

Bangladesh and Russia will hold talks on bilateral and international issues in Moscow on Monday (8 June) as Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman is set to pay a three-day official visit to Russia.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova announced the official visit by Bangladeshi foreign minister.

However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka is yet to make an official announcement.

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Khalilur Rahman, will pay an official visit to Russia on 7-9 June, said the Russian side.

On 8 June, the ministers will hold talks on current bilateral and international issues, said the Spokesperson.

A special emphasis will be placed on our interaction at the UN as Khalilur Rahman has been elected President of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly, the Russian said.

The ranking Bangladeshi guest’s programme also includes meetings with top officials from the Federation Council, Rosatom State Corporation, and a number of other organisations, according to the Russian Embassy in Dhaka.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/fm-khalilur-hold-talks-russian-fm-sergey-lavrov-moscow-monday-1455936