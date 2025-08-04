Five reform commission heads urge CA to include their recommendations in July Charter

The heads of five reform commissions formed in the second phase have jointly appealed to the chief adviser to review their proposed recommendations and incorporate them into the July Charter.

In a joint letter issued yesterday, the commission leaders expressed hope that the chief adviser will take timely and appropriate measures to ensure these recommendations are considered.

They noted that the six commissions established in the first phase had successfully coordinated their recommendations with the political parties through the Consensus Commission, according to a press release.

However, they stressed that for the foundational establishment of democracy and the creation of a new Bangladesh, the reforms proposed by the second phase commissions are equally vital.

The commission heads suggested that the interim government should immediately pursue two operational priorities: first, to begin implementing feasible reforms and accelerate their progress.

Second, to ensure the elected government continues this reform work after coming to power — with both priorities included in the July Charter.

They also warned that if the Charter fails to address issues related to public media, women, labour, health, and local government, political parties may raise reservations or objections in the future.

Expressing optimism, the commission leaders welcomed the active participation of workers, women, and journalists involved in the commissions. They believe such involvement will create scope and provide a framework for better implementation of reforms.

The commission heads extended their sincere gratitude to the Principal Secretary for his cooperation and guidance on the five key issues highlighted in their supervisory letter.

The letter’s signatories include Syed Sultan Uddin Ahmed, head of the labour reform commission; Shirin Parveen of the women affairs commission; Tofail Ahmed from the local government commission; AK Azad, who leads the health reform commission; and Kamal Ahmed of the media reform Commission.