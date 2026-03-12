Five lawmakers nominated to chair House sittings in speaker’s absence

The Daily Star

A five-member panel of presiding members has been nominated in the 13th National Parliament to chair sittings in the absence of the speaker and deputy speaker.

The speaker announced the panel during the first session of parliament today.

According to parliamentary procedure, the members will preside over proceedings in the order their names appear on the list if both the speaker and deputy speaker are absent.

The panel members are Mirza Abbas Uddin Ahmed, MP for Dhaka-8; Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, MP for Dhaka-2; Abdul Moyeen Khan, MP for Narsingdi-1; Mohammad Monirul Haque Chowdhury, MP for Cumilla-6; and ATM Azharul Islam, MP for Rangpur-2.

The speaker told the House that in the absence of the speaker and deputy Speaker, the member whose name appears first on the panel list and is present at the sitting will preside over the session from the speaker’s chair.

Under parliamentary rules, such a panel is nominated at the beginning of each session to ensure that parliamentary business can continue if the speaker and deputy speaker are unavailable.

The nomination came after the newly elected speaker and deputy speaker took oath during the opening day of the 13th National Parliament.

