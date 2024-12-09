First week of December sees remittance increase to over $616 million

In a promising sign for Bangladesh’s economy, expatriates sent $616.4 million in remittance during the first seven days of December, according to the latest report from the Bangladesh Bank released today (8 December).

On average, $88.1 million was received daily during this period.

The report revealed that remittance inflow in the first week of December surpassed that of November’s first week, which recorded $508.9 million.

This indicates a marked rise in remittance inflow as December unfolds.

The data also revealed the contributions from various banking sectors. State-owned banks accounted for $185.2 million, while specialised banks contributed $45.8 million. Private banks made the largest contribution with $383.3 million, and branches of foreign banks added $2.03 million.

Trends in current fiscal year

Bangladesh’s remittance inflow has shown fluctuating trends in the ongoing fiscal year. After peaking at $2.53 billion in June, remittance fell to $1.91 billion in July, marking the lowest monthly total in ten months.

However, with the interim government taking office and stabilising the situation, inflow started recovering. In August, remittance reached $2.22 billion, followed by $2.40 billion in September, the highest monthly total of the fiscal year.

October recorded a slightly lower total of $2.39 billion, while November brought in $2.19 billion.

The upward trajectory in December offers hope for further improvement, signalling a positive trend in the expatriate contribution to the nation’s economy.

