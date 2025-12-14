First Security Islami Bank posts Tk57,576cr loss after BB directive on deferral

First Security Islami Bank has reported a loss of Tk57,576 crore in its revised financial statements for the January–September 2025 period, following a directive from Bangladesh Bank.

According to the revised unaudited consolidated financial statements for the third quarter (Q3) ended 30 September 2025, the bank’s consolidated loss per share stood at Tk462.57 for July–September 2025, compared to Tk0.26 in the same period of 2024.

For the January–September period of 2025, consolidated loss was Tk476.57, against earnings per share of Tk0.48 a year earlier.

The bank said Bangladesh Bank, in a letter dated 25 November 2025, withdrew the previously granted deferral facility that allowed the preparation of financial statements without adjusting deficit provisions. The central bank instructed the lender to prepare its financial statements for the third quarter ended 30 September 2025 and subsequent periods after making the required provision adjustments.

Consolidated net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk23.84 negative for January–September 2025, compared to Tk27.16 in the corresponding period of 2024. Meanwhile, consolidated net asset value (NAV) per share declined sharply to Tk460.18 negative as of 30 September 2025, from Tk20.66 a year earlier.