Fear grips Gazipur, houses under lock and key

A sense of panic has engulfed the Dakshinkhan area of Gazipur following an attack on students at the residence of Awami League leader and former liberation war affairs minister AKM Mozammel Haque.

During a visit to the area around 5:00pm on Saturday, the once-busy neighborhood was found deserted, with homes locked and streets devoid of movement.

Moving a little further along the Tongi-Joydebpur road from Akkas Market in Gazipur city, the former minister’s residence stands on the right. Its main gate was locked, with broken glass, wood, and ceramic shards lying scattered on the premises.