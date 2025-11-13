Familiar crowds return to Dhaka streets as law enforcers remain on alert

Despite fears over the banned lockdown program announced by the Awami League, Dhaka returned to its familiar bustle as soon as the sun rose on Thursday. Office-goers hurried to their workplaces, and students made their way to schools and colleges.

Law enforcement personnel were deployed across the city, maintaining a heightened state of alert. Officers and political party activists were seen stationed at key points throughout the capital.

A visit to several areas — including Mirpur-1, Mirpur-2, Mirpur-10, Pallabi, Shewrapara, Agargaon, Shyamoli, and Gabtoli — on Thursday morning reflected a scene of near-normal activity.

Hasibul Islam, a government employee commuting from Mirpur-10 to Gabtoli, told The Business Standard (TBS), “Many people are spreading all kinds of rumors on social media, but the reality on the ground is different. Like any other day, people are out on the streets. There’s no sense of fear among us.”

Despite initial tensions, most people are moving about as normal in Mirpur-10. Photo: TBS

Yasin, a driver with Shikor Paribahan, said, “I went out with my bus as usual. Passenger numbers are a bit lower than normal, but the roads are still busy. I was a little worried about reports of buses being set on fire, but with the army and police on the streets, that fear has gone.”

Sumaiya Begum, who was taking her daughter to a private school, said, “I was nervous before leaving home, but once I came out, the fear disappeared. I’m taking my child to school — others will too.”