Fakhrul slams Jamaat’s role in 1971 Liberation War

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday criticised Jamaat-e-Islami over its role during the 1971 Liberation War, saying the party must clarify its position on the country’s independence.

Speaking at a rally at Farabari High School ground in Thakurgaon, he said Jamaat leaders are making statements in talk shows, online platforms and newspapers but should first explain where they stood in 1971 and whose side they were on.

Fakhrul alleged that Jamaat had assisted the Pakistani occupation forces and tried to obstruct Bangladesh’s independence.

He said there is no scope to forget 1971, just as people would not forget 2024 when the country regained its democratic system.

Referring to his political future, Fakhrul said this might be his last election and pledged to establish an airport and a medical college in Thakurgaon, along with creating jobs.

He said female voters in the district would be trained under the guidance of Tarique Rahman so they can earn from home.

Fakhrul said: “We must train our women and youth and create jobs by making them skilled and educated.”

He added that after 15 years, the country now has a real chance to hold a fair, free and credible election.

The interim government and those elected through votes will form the government, which is their objective, he said, expressing hope for a historic and widely accepted poll if people vote spontaneously.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/fakhrul-slams-jamaats-role-1971-liberation-war-1352651