Fakhrul alleges conspiracy to delay polls, urges BNP to resist

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today alleged that a “well-orchestrated conspiracy” is underway to delay the upcoming national election and deprive citizens of their voting rights.

“Today is one of the most crucial and significant moments. This is because, through the bloodshed of thousands of students and people, a new opportunity has emerged–to establish democracy and to build a modern state free from fascism. And yet, we see a dark shadow looming,” he said.

“A well-planned attempt is underway to delay the election, to deprive the people of their rights,” Fakhrul said while virtually addressing a joint meeting of BNP and its associate bodies from Thailand, where he is recovering after eye surgery.

He claimed that certain individuals had infiltrated the government and were attempting to mislead the nation.

“Efforts are being made to create division and pit different state institutions against each other,” he said, calling the current political climate one of the “most crucial” periods in the country’s history.

The party leader urged BNP leaders and activists to remain vigilant and take a stand against “all conspiracies and plots”.

“…BNP leaders and workers must ensure no one can undermine the country’s independence and sovereignty, or suppress democracy through autocracy and fascism,” he added.

At the meeting, the party announced an eight-day programme marking the 44th martyrdom anniversary of its founder and late president Ziaur Rahman.

Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi disclosed the schedule at a press briefing at the party chairperson’s office in Gulshan today.

“Since Eid-ul-Azha falls on June 7, the programme has been shortened and will now run from May 26 to June 2,” he said.

The programme includes placing floral wreaths at Zia’s grave at 10:30am on May 30, a discussion event, and the distribution of rice, lentils, and clothing among the poor.

BNP’s central office in Nayapaltan, the chairperson’s office in Gulshan, and all district offices will hoist black flags and lower party flags to half-mast for two days.

Commemorative posters and special supplements will also be published.

A discussion meeting will be held at 3:00pm on May 29 at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium in Ramna, and special prayers will be offered in mosques on May 30.

BNP’s Dhaka North and South units will also distribute rice, lentils, and clothing to the poor across various thana and wards.

In addition to the central events, BNP’s district, upazila, thana, and municipal units across the country will arrange similar discussions and programmes in honour of Ziaur Rahman.