Fakhrul, Abbas among 22 discharged in explosives case

A Dhaka court has discharged BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Mirza Abbas, and 20 others in a case filed under the Explosives Substances Act with the Paltan Model Police Station in 2023.

After accepting the final police report, Judge Sabbir Foyez of the Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court passed the order today (5 October) following a hearing.

Lawyer Zakir Hossain, who represented Mirza Fakhrul, confirmed the matter to the media. He said the court accepted the final report submitted by the police and accordingly discharged 22 accused from the case.

Other prominent BNP leaders named in the case included Standing Committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, among others.

According to the case statement, on 28 October 2023, more than 150,000 people gathered in and around the BNP’s central office in Paltan during the party’s grand rally.

Leaders and activists of the Gono Odhikar Parishad also gathered on the road in front of the Bijoynagar Water Tank, where they reportedly delivered various anti-government and provocative speeches and slogans. Influenced and encouraged by these remarks, BNP leaders and activists, along with members of its affiliated organisations, allegedly began provoking the police during the rally.

Law-enforcement officials reportedly urged them to participate peacefully and refrain from making any inflammatory statements at that time.

Later, unidentified BNP leaders and activists, along with members of its affiliated organisations, allegedly hurled bricks and exploded crude bombs (cocktails) targeting the police, acting under the direct instructions and support of senior party leaders.

Gono Odhikar Parishad activists were also accused of throwing bricks and exploding cocktails at the police in a similar manner.

At that time, fires were set at several spots on the streets, creating panic among the public. Following the incident, a case was filed under the Penal Code and the Explosives Substances Act.

On 2 February this year, Sub-Inspector Md Ruhul Amin Morshed of the DB Mirpur Division’s Pallabi Zonal Team submitted the final report to the court, recommending that all accused be discharged from the case.