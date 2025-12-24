Ex-BGB officer among 4 indicted over killing of 28 in Rampura during July Uprising

Lt Col Redwanul Islam seen shooting during the July Uprising. Photo: Collected

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) has ordered the commencement of trial against four individuals, including former Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officer Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Redwanul Islam, in a crime against humanity case over the killing of 28 people in the capital’s Rampura area during the July Uprising.

ICT-1 issued the order today (24 December) after framing formal charges against the accused.

The recording of testimony in the case will begin on 20 January next year.

At the outset of the hearing, the tribunal rejected defence petitions seeking the discharge of the accused.

ICT Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam appeared for the prosecution, along with prosecutors Abdullah Al Noman, Shahidul Islam and others.

Lawyer Hamidul Misbah represented the two arrested accused, while state defence lawyer Md Amir Hossain was also present in court.

Earlier, on 21 December, state-appointed lawyer Md Amir Hossain represented the two absconding accused, while Hamidul Misbah argued on behalf of the two in custody.

All defence lawyers sought the discharge of their respective clients during the hearings.

Besides Redwanul Islam, the other arrested accused is former BGB officer Major Md Rifat Bin Alam.

The two were produced before the tribunal this morning under prison van escort from a sub-jail at Dhaka Cantonment.

The two absconding accused in the case are former additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of the DMP’s Khilgaon Division, Md Rashedul Islam and former officer-in-charge (OC) of Rampura Police Station Md Mashiur Rahman.

A hearing on the matter was scheduled for December 14 but was deferred due to special circumstances.

Earlier, on 6 December, Chief Prosecutor Tajul concluded arguments on the formal charges.

On 22 October, Redwanul and Rifat, who were then in army custody, were produced before the tribunal and subsequently sent to jail after being shown arrested.

The tribunal also ordered the publication of newspaper notices to secure the appearance of the absconding accused.

According to the prosecution, widespread killings took place across the country during the July Uprising. In Rampura alone, 28 people were killed, and many others were injured.

The prosecution said BGB officer Redwanul Islam was seen firing directly at protesters, while the other accused played leadership roles in the violence.