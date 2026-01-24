European delegation led by Michael Miller visits Ctg Port

Staff Correspondent 24 January, 2026, 01:43

A four-member delegation led by European Union ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller visits the Chittagong Port on Thursday. | Press release photo

A four-member delegation led by European Union ambassador to Bangladesh Michael Miller visited the Chittagong Port on Thursday.

The delegation met with Chittagong Port Authority chairman Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman, said a press release on Friday.

He informed the delegation about the recent handling record of Chittagong Port, reduction of ship turnaround time, reduction of duel time, appointment of foreign operators at Pangaon ICT and Laldia Container Terminal, use of green technology in Bay Terminal and Matarbari, port development projects, digitisation and improvement of security systems.

The delegation expressed satisfaction with the success of the port.

CPA chairman also said that if the discussed projects were implemented, there would be a positive change in the country’s economy.

Seeking the overall cooperation of the European Union in addressing the possible challenges in the implementation of these projects, he expressed hope for the necessary cooperation to train the existing manpower of Chittagong Port in more skilled and technical knowledge.

Michael Miller expressed his determination to work together as a cooperative partner for the overall development of Chittagong Port, including increasing the construction industry, direct shipping with developed countries and providing technical facilities in various matters.

He also assured the CPA Chairman of all-round cooperation in the creation of a green port and zero carbon emissions.

A presentation on the future plans of Chittagong Port was given to the visiting guests.