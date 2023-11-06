EU concerned about arrest of BNP leaders, activists

The European Union has expressed concern about arrests of BNP leaders and activists across Bangladesh over clashes surrounding the party’s rally on October 28.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell expressed voiced the concern on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

He wrote: “Concerned by the arrest of over 8,000 opposition activists in Bangladesh. Justice must be served in all cases.”

Borrell urged all parties to refrain from violence.

“Vital to find a peaceful way to participatory elections, conducive to democracy, human rights & fundamental freedoms,” he added.

On October 28, police clashed with the party’s leaders and activists in Naya Paltan for several hours.

The confrontation resulted in the deaths of a policeman and a Jubo Dal leader, foiling the BNP’s rally.

Since the incident, law enforcement agencies have been carrying out a nationwide crackdown, detaining BNP members, including top-level leaders.

As of Saturday, around 7,835 BNP leaders and activists have been arrested across the country within eight days.

Among those are seven senior leaders, including BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.

Additionally, approximately 50 key leaders at district and metropolitan levels, including former members of parliament, have been detained in connection with the incident.