Election in February

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus last night announced that the next general election will be held in February 2026, kickstarting the process of transferring power to an elected government.

“On behalf of the interim government, I will send a letter to the chief election commissioner, requesting that the Election Commission hold the national election before next Ramadan in February 2026,” he said in a televised address to the nation marking one year of the July Uprising.

Ramadan will begin on February 17 or 18 next year, subject to the sighting of the moon, which means the election is likely to be held in the first half of February.

Prof Yunus announced the much-anticipated election timeframe just hours after unveiling the July Declaration, which calls for constitutional and state recognition of the 2024 student-led mass uprising that ended Sheikh Hasina’s rule.

“We want to make the election day like an Eid festival. This time, the joy of voting will be among everyone. All of you will go to the polling centre with your children — to present the grandeur of exercising civic rights to future generations,” he said.

The chief adviser said that his government will begin mental and institutional preparations from today to ensure that this election becomes memorable in the country’s history in terms of joy and festivity, peace and order, voter turnout, and mutual respect and sincerity.

“Please pray that the election is held peacefully so that every citizen of the country moves forward in building a new Bangladesh. On behalf of the government, we will extend all-out support and cooperation to ensure that the election is held in a fair, peaceful, and festive manner,” he said.

“For many years, we could not vote. This time, we all will vote. No one will be left out,” Yunus said. Emphasising the value of every single vote, he urged the people to cast their ballots to set the country on the path to building a new Bangladesh.

The announcement came at a time when major political parties are still divided over when the 13th parliamentary polls should be held.

The BNP and like-minded parties pressed for holding the election in February following a meeting between Prof Yunus and BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman in London in early June.

The National Citizen Party (NCP) wants the polls to be held after visible progress in reforms and trial of those responsible for the killings during the uprising. The Jamaat-e-Islami has been demanding reforms before elections.

The BNP, Nagorik Oikya, Ganosamhati Andolan, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, and AB Party welcomed the chief adviser’s announcement.

NCP and Jamaat did not give any immediate reaction and said that they will come up with their statements after discussions in their party fora.

‘FINAL CHAPTER’

In his 35-minute speech, Prof Yunus recalled he had said four months ago that the next parliamentary election would be held by June 2026. But before that, the government needed to complete some essential tasks — among them, the July Declaration and the July Charter.

“We had three responsibilities: reform, justice, and election,” he said, highlighting the progress being made in democratic reform of the state system and the trial of those responsible for the July killings.

To that end, he said, the government formed several reform commissions and already implemented many urgent reforms within a short time.

The chief adviser said that for the implementation of long-term reforms, the interim government formed the National Consensus Commission which held dialogues with more than 30 political parties and alliances for weeks and brought the July Charter to its final stage on the basis of intense talks.

“We hope that, based on this consensus, the political parties will soon sign the July Charter and reach an agreement on its implementation as well.”

Yunus said the July Charter will ensure the smooth transfer of power in Bangladesh, the independence and efficiency of the state institutions, the genuine implementation of citizens’ rights, and the proper management of state resources and capabilities.

“We must ensure that no future government can ever again become fascist,” he said. “We must repair the state in such a way that if any sign of fascism appears anywhere, it can be eliminated instantly without having to wait another 16 years, without more lives having to be lost, without needing another mass uprising.”

Speaking about the ongoing trial of people charged with committing crimes against humanity during the uprising, Prof Yunus said the procedure is progressing firmly with the start of formal hearings.

“Those involved in the most brutal killings in history will be brought to justice on the soil of this country,” he asserted.

He added that the trial process and its outcomes will be made public step by step to ensure transparency and make it visible to the people.

In his speech, Prof Yunus also said that holding the polls will be his government’s final task.

“From the moment I finish this address to you on this historic day, we will enter our final and most important chapter. We will now begin the process of handing over responsibility to an elected government.”

Praising the contribution of the expatriates in recovering the previously devastated economy with remittances, he said the Election Commission is making preparations to ensure that expatriate voters are able to cast their ballots this time.

“We also want to ensure that women voters across the country can cast their votes freely and with enthusiasm. We will take all necessary measures so that the polling centres overflow with women voters,” he said.

The chief adviser said citizens could not cast their votes during the Awami League’s tenure as they were robbed of their right to franchise.

“In this election, we want to cast our overdue votes in great joy and celebration. The first-time voters will head to polling stations amid festivities to create lasting memories of this day. These will include new women and men voters and also those who were eligible 15 years ago but never had the chance to vote in their lifetime.”

He asked everyone to start discussing every day how to make voting arrangements smooth, festive, and enjoyable. “This election will lay the foundation for building a new Bangladesh. Get ready for that.”

Prof Yunus said faulty elections were responsible for every major conflict and violence in the history of the country.

The July uprising showed the ultimate consequence of any party forcibly grabbing power through a flawed election, he said, adding, “We do not want any repetition of such disgraceful chapters of our history.”

He cautioned that a certain group is desperate to obstruct the election process and engaged in various conspiracies from both within and outside the country to disrupt democratic progress.

“The defeated forces will try repeatedly to re-emerge before the election,” he said. “But if a free, fair, and impartial election is successfully held, those evil forces will face final defeat.”

He said the government will use technology to get constant feedback on the polls. It is taking an initiative to launch an app, which will be available soon.

Through this app, people will be able to share all their suggestions, concerns, opinions, and initiatives. The relevant authorities will take necessary measures to resolve if any issue arises, he added.

The chief adviser urged the political parties to ensure that the youth and women are not left out in their manifestos, promises, and plans.

“Remember, the young men and women who have changed Bangladesh are also capable of changing the world. Give them the opportunity to do so through your party,” he said.

ECONOMY, OTHER ISSUES

Prof Yunus said taming inflation was one of the biggest challenges of his government. Food inflation rose to around 14 percent due to the fragile state of the economy and the floods in the south and northern regions.

“It [inflation] has halved now. We hope to bring it down to 6 percent by December.”

He stated that remittance inflow helped the currency get stronger and therefore the taka appreciated against the dollar after a long time.

Prof Yunus said in the last 11 months alone, Bangladesh paid $4 billion — the highest ever — in principal and interest to foreign creditors.

“Even after settling previous dues, our foreign exchange reserves are increasing, and we hope this trend will continue.”

Thanks to a raft of government initiatives, he said, the country received over Tk 10,500 crore in foreign investment in the first quarter of the year, more than double the amount received during the same period last year.

Since October, Bangladesh received Tk 16,500 crore in foreign direct investment in six months — twice as much as the last six months of the previous government’s tenure, he added. He also mentioned an investment pledge by Hong Kong-based industrial group Handa.

Prof Yunus said creating employment opportunities is one of the key priorities of the interim government.

On the money laundered during the past 16 years, he said the government has taken initiatives to bring these funds back and appointed a renowned international legal firm.

Due to appropriate legal actions, some of the assets laundered abroad have already been confiscated and the government believes that more positive outcomes will come soon, he said.

Emphasising the importance of freedom of journalism for democratic practices, Prof Yunus said the government repealed the Digital Security Act and withdrew all cases related to journalists under the act.

“We have made criticism open and accessible,” he said. “It is now possible to criticise the government even in state media.”

The Cyber Security Act has been amended, and internet access has been declared a fundamental right, he added.

Speaking about the modernising Chattogram Port’s management, he said the government assigned Dry Dock Limited, operated by the Bangladesh Navy, to handle container operations at the New Mooring Terminal.

“Positive changes have already been observed since they took over,” he said.

“If the port is being modernised, it will benefit not only Bangladesh’s economy but also the economies of neighbouring countries including Nepal and Bhutan.”

Prof Yunus said his government is working diligently to ease visa-related complications for Bangladeshi expatriates and has initiated preparations to send at least one lakh Bangladeshis to Japan in the next five years.

He also spoke about the measures to ensure smooth Hajj operations, improve the quality of education, and upgrade the pay scale of teachers.

“The interim government is committed to never again allowing our educational institutions to be polluted by such politics that destroy the academic environment and the lives of our youth.”

He also mentioned the steps on the treatment and support given by the government to the victims of atrocities during the July uprising, judicial reforms and police reforms.

The chief adviser concluded with a call to all citizens on the first anniversary of the uprising, “Come, let us overcome the first major challenge towards building a new Bangladesh.”

“Let us take a vow on this July Mass Uprising Day that we will never again allow this nation to be divided,” he said.