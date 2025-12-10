Ahead of the national election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is preparing to take a final decision on the constituencies it will leave for its allies.

After discussions, the party wants to issue a formal announcement soon. Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury have been tasked with holding meetings with allied parties. The party may reconsider candidates in at least three previously announced constituencies.

The decision came at a meeting of the party’s Standing Committee on Monday night. Before finalising the seat-sharing arrangement, senior BNP leaders have begun holding meetings with allied parties.

At 12pm today (9 December), the assigned leaders met alliance partners at the party’s Gulshan office. They are expected to meet other partner parties in phases. According to a source, BNP plans to leave roughly 20–22 constituencies for allied parties. A number of constituencies have already been signalled informally, and allied candidates have started campaigning.

Syed Ehsanul Huda, chairman of the National Party and a partner of the 12-party alliance, told TBS that he has not yet received any formal invitation for a meeting with BNP, though he has heard that discussions will take place. He added, if invited, they will certainly join the talks. He also said they have been in the movement with BNP for a long time and still stand with the party.

Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran told TBS that they formally cut ties with BNP after 20 years. Therefore, there is no question of expecting contact from BNP, nor are they waiting for it. No one has spoken to them, he added. However, if contacted or invited for discussion, they are open to talking.

So far, BNP has announced candidates in 272 constituencies. BNP has yet to name candidates in 28 constituencies, most of which are being kept aside for allies.

There were allegations that in the second phase of nominations, at least four constituencies went to BNP candidates instead of ideological allies. According to party sources, BNP is now considering revisiting nominations in at least three of those constituencies.

After the second phase announcement, Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman declared that his party was ending its 20-year political alliance with BNP.

Some allies expressed frustration over the delay in seat-sharing negotiations. They said that after 15 years of struggling on the streets against what they described as fascist Sheikh Hasina’s rule, BNP announced candidates without consulting their partners. They added that BNP nominated candidates in constituencies where heavyweight alliance candidates had been working for a long time.

The three uncertain constituencies

In Kishoreganj-5, Syed Ehsanul Huda, chairman of the National Party and a partner of the 12-party alliance, had earlier been asked by BNP to work in the constituency, and local BNP leaders were instructed to support him. But in the second phase, BNP nominated Sheikh Mojibur Rahman Iqbal here. This seat is now under reconsideration.

In Narail-2, Dr Fariduzzaman Farhad, coordinator of the nationalist-minded alliance and chairman of the NPP, had prepared for the election. He contested this seat in 2018 with the BNP’s election symbol. His party leaders and workers expected him to receive the nomination again. Instead, BNP nominated Md Monirul Islam. BNP may reconsider this seat as well.

Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran had prepared to contest from Jhalakathi-1. BNP nominated Rafiqul Islam Jamal here. This seat is also likely to be reviewed.

Subrata Chowdhury, acting president of Gano Forum, had been preparing to contest from Dhaka-6. BNP had left this seat for him in 2018. This time, there were discussions about leaving Dhaka-7 for him. But ultimately, BNP nominated Hamidur Rahman. Although BNP is not giving him a constituency, it has decided to send him to the upper house of parliament.

Constituencies left open for allies

BNP has given green signals to allies in several constituencies, including Pirojpur-1 for Jatiya Party (Zafar) Chairman Mostafa Jamal Haider; Dhaka-13 for NDM Chairman Bobby Hajjaj; Dhaka-17 for Bangladesh National Party (BJP) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho; Lakshmipur-1 for LDP Chairman Shahadat Hossain Selim; Bogura-2 for Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna; Brahmanbaria-6 for Ganasanghati Andolon coordinator Zonayed Saki; Chattogram-14 for Professor Omar Faruk, son of LDP Chairman Colonel (retired) Oli Ahmed; Cumilla-7 for party Secretary General Dr Redwan Ahmed; Patuakhali-3 for Gana Adhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur; and Jhenaidah-2 for party General Secretary Rashed Khan.