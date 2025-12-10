Election heat rises in Ctg as heavyweight candidates step up campaigns Ctg Polls Highlights Jamaat finalised its 16 candidates in February BNP announced 14 candidates since 3 Nov, 2 still pending NCP’s candidate selection “in its final stage” Jamaat campaigning for a year BNP’s polls push is marred by internal disputes NCP’s 3-party alliance to nominate joint candidates Election campaigning has intensified across Chattogram’s 16 constituencies ahead of the 13th national polls, with BNP and Jamaat emerging as the main rivals on the ground following the July Uprising that pushed the Awami League out of the political scene. The newly formed National Citizen Party (NCP), led by student activists, is still organising its campaign. Jamaat finalised its candidates in February and has been campaigning for a year. BNP announced 10 candidates for Chattogram on 3 November and four more on 4 December, with two seats still pending. Both Jamaat and NCP are fielding largely new faces. For Chattogram-1 (Mirsharai), which is a BNP stronghold, the party has nominated former north district joint convener Nurul Amin amid internal disputes. Jamaat's pick is Advocate Saifur Rahman, while businessman Shah Poran is being considered by the NCP. Once controlled by BNP, the constituency has long been under the Awami League's dominance since the 2008 polls. With the Awami League now barred from political activities, intense competition has erupted between the two former allies. But serious infighting persists within the party, and resentment remains even after the nomination announcement. In the 2018 election, BNP also nominated former upazila chairman Nurul Amin. Eleven BNP leaders wrote to acting chairman Tarique Rahman demanding a change of candidate. Former upazila BNP convener Shahidul Islam Chowdhury said, “From executive committee members to senior leaders who have been in politics since student life, including three unit conveners and member secretaries—all of us have jointly written to the party. The party expelled him (Nurul Amin) after three committees investigated him. Yet he has been nominated again. “We will face questions from the public while seeking votes for the sheaf of paddy. And the party itself said the nomination could change. That is why we appealed again.” BNP candidate Nurul Amin told The Business Standard, “Many were interested in the nomination, but the party selected me after evaluating everything. I have tried to communicate with the other aspirants, but they may not have responded for personal reasons. I believe everyone will soon start working for the sheaf of paddy, and that will become visible quickly.” Saifur Rahman, the Jamaat nominee, believes BNP’s internal conflict has weakened its vote bank. He told TBS, “Since 5 August, 12 people have been killed due to BNP’s internal conflicts—leaders and activists at different levels. Their nomination of an expelled leader has intensified disputes. I don’t think their vote bank is what it used to be; it is shrinking every day. “We are reaching out to women and non-Muslim voters in various formats and receiving good response. As a son of Mirsarai and a lawyer for people of all classes, I feel people are accepting me.” BNP won the Mirsarai seat in 1991, 1996 (February and June), and 2001. Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari) will see BNP’s Sarwar Alamgir contesting against Chattogram city Jamaat secretary Principal Nurul Amin. NCP aspirant Ekramul Karim is seeking the party’s nomination here. In Chattogram-3 (Sandwip), BNP chose former lawmaker Mostafa Kamal Pasha, though some party dissatisfaction remains. Jamaat’s nominee is Mohammad Alauddin Sikder. The highly discussed Chattogram-4 (Sitakunda) seat has BNP’s Kazi Salahuddin as its candidate, sidelining long-time contender Aslam Chowdhury—whose supporters even staged blockades. Aslam has stated he will still run. Jamaat has fielded newcomer Anwarul Siddiqui. BNP’s candidate for Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) is Barrister Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin. Jamaat nominated Abdul Malek Chowdhury, while retired Lt Col Md Ahsan Ullah is a likely NCP contender. Tension has long gripped Chattogram-6 (Raozan) due to local rivalries. BNP eventually nominated Gias Uddin Quader Chowdhury, with Jamaat fielding Shahjahan Manjur. Mohiuddin Jilani is viewed as NCP’s possible candidate. Moving to Chattogram-7 (Rangunia), BNP has chosen central executive committee member Hummam Quader Chowdhury. Jamaat’s candidate is Principal Amiruzzaman. For Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali–Chandgaon), the BNP nomination went to city convenor Ershad Ullah. Jamaat fielded Dr Abu Naser, while NCP aspirant Zubairul Hasan Arif has been actively campaigning. In the Chattogram-9 (Kotwali–Bakalia) constituency, BNP nominated Abu Sufian. Jamaat has fielded senior physician Dr AKM Fazlul Haque. NCP hopefuls include Arif Moinuddin and Rizaul Alam Sentu. The competitive Chattogram-10 (Pahartali–Halishahar) seat features BNP heavyweight Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury against Jamaat’s Shamsuzzaman Helali. Sayeed Al Noman is another prominent BNP figure in the area. NCP’s interested contender is Shagufta Bushra Mishma. BNP is yet to finalise a candidate for Chattogram-11 (Bandar–Patenga), where Israfil Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury is seeking nomination but faces restrictions under the party’s “one family, one nomination” policy. Jamaat nominated former councillor Shafiul Alam, while NCP may field Azad Dobhash. In Chattogram-12 (Patiya), BNP nominated Mohammad Enamul Haque. Jamaat’s candidate is Dr Faridul Alam. Chattogram-13 (Anwara) will see former MP Sarwar Jamal Nizam contesting for BNP, with Jamaat nominating Mahmudul Hasan Chowdhury. BNP has not finalised a candidate for Chattogram-14 (Chandanaish), as coalition partner LDP president Dr (Col Retd) Oli Ahmed or his son Professor Omar Faruq may contest. Jamaat’s candidate is Dr Shahdat Hossain. Known as a Jamaat stronghold, Chattogram-15 (Satkania–Lohagara) features Jamaat’s Shahjahan Chowdhury and BNP’s Nazmul Mustofa Amin. Abdul Mabud is a possible NCP nominee. Rounding off the list, Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali) has BNP’s Mishkatul Islam Chowdhury facing Jamaat’s Principal Zahirul Islam—considered a strong contender. NCP may nominate Mir Arshadul Haque. Political party insiders said more changes may occur in candidate lists after the election schedule is announced. BNP may also leave some seats for its alliance partners. Jamaat-e-Islami could revise its lineup if the eight-party alliance reaches a new seat-sharing arrangement. Meanwhile, the newly formed three-party NCP alliance will also finalise its candidates in coordination with its partners. Mahbuber Rahman Samim, organising secretary of BNP’s central executive committee, told TBS that the party has so far announced candidates for 14 of the 16 constituencies in the division. “The remaining two will be finalised soon,” he said. “We have many strong and qualified contenders, but all leaders and activists have been instructed to work for the official party nominee. Our main task now is to reach voters and seek support for the sheaf of paddy,” he added. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Assistant Secretary General and Chattogram Regional Director Maulana Muhammad Shahjahan told TBS that the completion of the party’s divisional rallies has strengthened internal coordination and political cooperation within the eight-party alliance. “We will contest the election together. All field-level reports have been submitted, and the alliance liaison committee will sit to finalise candidates, which will then be announced centrally,” he said. SM Suja Uddin, joint member secretary of the NCP’s central committee, told TBS that a three-party alliance was formally announced on Sunday. “The alliance will nominate joint candidates. NCP’s candidate selection is already in its final stage,” he said.

Ahead of the national election, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is preparing to take a final decision on the constituencies it will leave for its allies. 

After discussions, the party wants to issue a formal announcement soon. Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee members Nazrul Islam Khan and Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury have been tasked with holding meetings with allied parties. The party may reconsider candidates in at least three previously announced constituencies.

The decision came at a meeting of the party’s Standing Committee on Monday night. Before finalising the seat-sharing arrangement, senior BNP leaders have begun holding meetings with allied parties.

At 12pm today (9 December), the assigned leaders met alliance partners at the party’s Gulshan office. They are expected to meet other partner parties in phases. According to a source, BNP plans to leave roughly 20–22 constituencies for allied parties. A number of constituencies have already been signalled informally, and allied candidates have started campaigning.

Syed Ehsanul Huda, chairman of the National Party and a partner of the 12-party alliance, told TBS that he has not yet received any formal invitation for a meeting with BNP, though he has heard that discussions will take place. He added, if invited, they will certainly join the talks. He also said they have been in the movement with BNP for a long time and still stand with the party.

Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran told TBS that they formally cut ties with BNP after 20 years. Therefore, there is no question of expecting contact from BNP, nor are they waiting for it. No one  has spoken to them, he added. However, if contacted or invited for discussion, they are open to talking.

So far, BNP has announced candidates in 272 constituencies. BNP has yet to name candidates in 28 constituencies, most of which are being kept aside for allies.

There were allegations that in the second phase of nominations, at least four constituencies went to BNP candidates instead of ideological allies. According to party sources, BNP is now considering revisiting nominations in at least three of those constituencies.

After the second phase announcement, Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman declared that his party was ending its 20-year political alliance with BNP.

Some allies expressed frustration over the delay in seat-sharing negotiations. They said that after 15 years of struggling on the streets against what they described as fascist Sheikh Hasina’s rule, BNP announced candidates without consulting their partners. They added that BNP nominated candidates in constituencies where heavyweight alliance candidates had been working for a long time.

The three uncertain constituencies

In Kishoreganj-5, Syed Ehsanul Huda, chairman of the National Party and a partner of the 12-party alliance, had earlier been asked by BNP to work in the constituency, and local BNP leaders were instructed to support him. But in the second phase, BNP nominated Sheikh Mojibur Rahman Iqbal here. This seat is now under reconsideration.

In Narail-2, Dr Fariduzzaman Farhad, coordinator of the nationalist-minded alliance and chairman of the NPP, had prepared for the election. He contested this seat in 2018 with the BNP’s election symbol. His party leaders and workers expected him to receive the nomination again. Instead, BNP nominated Md Monirul Islam. BNP may reconsider this seat as well.

Bangladesh Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman Iran had prepared to contest from Jhalakathi-1. BNP nominated Rafiqul Islam Jamal here. This seat is also likely to be reviewed.

Subrata Chowdhury, acting president of Gano Forum, had been preparing to contest from Dhaka-6. BNP had left this seat for him in 2018. This time, there were discussions about leaving Dhaka-7 for him. But ultimately, BNP nominated Hamidur Rahman. Although BNP is not giving him a constituency, it has decided to send him to the upper house of parliament.

Constituencies left open for allies

BNP has given green signals to allies in several constituencies, including Pirojpur-1 for Jatiya Party (Zafar) Chairman Mostafa Jamal Haider; Dhaka-13 for NDM Chairman Bobby Hajjaj; Dhaka-17 for Bangladesh National Party (BJP) Chairman Andaleeve Rahman Partho; Lakshmipur-1 for LDP Chairman Shahadat Hossain Selim; Bogura-2 for Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna; Brahmanbaria-6 for Ganasanghati Andolon coordinator Zonayed Saki; Chattogram-14 for Professor Omar Faruk, son of LDP Chairman Colonel (retired) Oli Ahmed; Cumilla-7 for party Secretary General Dr Redwan Ahmed; Patuakhali-3 for Gana Adhikar Parishad President Nurul Haque Nur; and Jhenaidah-2 for party General Secretary Rashed Khan.

