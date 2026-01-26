ECs of 12 countries to oversee nat’l elections

Staff Correspondent 26 January, 2026, 00:44

Twelve countries and one international organisation have so far named 27 observers to monitor Bangladesh national elections and referendum scheduled for February 12, election officials said.

The commission received the confirmations as part of its ongoing engagement with foreign electoral bodies and international organisations invited to observe the electoral process.

The Bangladesh Election Commission had extended invitations to election commissions from 26 countries and observer missions from seven international organisations.

Of them, the Philippines, Georgia, Pakistan, the Maldives, Bhutan, Russia, Sri Lanka, South Africa, Indonesia, Turkey, Jordan and Kyrgyzstan have named delegations from their election commissions. Besides, a delegation from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has also confirmed the names of their delegation.

Among the confirmed delegations, the Philippines will be represented by two officials from its election commission.

Georgia’s central election commission will send two senior members, while the election commission of Pakistan will be represented by three individuals, led by its chief election commissioner Mohammad Jalal Sikandar Sultan, who is expected to visit Bangladesh accompanied by his spouse.

Election commissions from the Maldives and Bhutan will each send two-member delegations, including senior commissioners and deputy chief electoral officers.

Russia’s delegation will include a commissioner and a senior official from the central election commission’s international relations division.

A single election commissioner will represent Sri Lanka, while South Africa’s electoral commission will send two senior officials, including a commissioner and a provincial electoral officer from the Eastern Cape.

Indonesia’s general election commission will field a three-member team comprising a commissioner, an expert staff member and the head of administration.

Turkey will be represented by a member of parliament attending on behalf of the supreme election council of Turkey, along with an accompanying official

The election commissions from Jordan and Kyrgyzstan will each send two-member delegations.

The OIC delegation will be led by the head of its election observation unit, accompanied by another member of the delegation.

