EC rejects allegations of ‘hurried’ election results

The Daily Star

The Election Commission (EC) has dismissed allegations brought forth by the 11-party alliance leaders that the results of the 13th national parliamentary election were announced in a haste.

The results were prepared and published in due time, with the commission taking steps to ensure credibility in the age of technology, said Election Commissioner Anwarul Islam Sarkar while speaking with the reporters at his office at EC’s headquarters, Agargaon in Dhaka this afternoon.

“There is no question of rushing [with the results]. We worked strictly within the rules. Our team, along with the EC Secretariat, worked day and night to prepare the gazette, and it was published on time,” he said.

The commissioner asserted that the overall management of the 13th parliamentary election and referendum was “more successful than expected”.

He credited the field-level officials for their efficiency and added, “I had faith that a good election would be held. Such a smooth election was possible only with divine assistance. We are satisfied with the percentage, the management, and the cooperation we received.”

On the issue of oath-taking for the new government, Sarkar said the EC has not yet been formally informed.

He referred to Article 148 of the Constitution, which stipulates that if the Speaker or Deputy Speaker does not administer the oath within three days of result declaration, the chief election commissioner will do so within the following three days.

Responding to questions about election-day complaints, EC Anwarul Islam Sarkar said the commission tried to address “100 percent” of the issues brought to its attention.

He acknowledged that the election in Sherpur-3 constituency was cancelled after the Jamaat candidate passed away, adding that the commission has yet to decide when the fresh polls will be held.

On reports of a referendum result showing 244 percent, EC Anwarul admitted the anomaly and said, “We saw the figure in the media. The EC will investigate where the problem occurred.”

Regarding the 11-party electoral alliance’s demand for recounts in 32 constituencies, he said, “We listened to them at length. They pointed out some problems according to their perspective.”

He added that the law has given them the opportunity that if they have any complaints related to the election, they can report to the High Court.

Source: https://www.thedailystar.net/news/national-election-2026/news/ec-rejects-allegations-hurried-election-results-4106726