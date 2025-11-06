EC and interim govt committed to transparent election admin: IRI

The US-based International Republican Institute (IRI), has observed that while the Election Commission and interim government have taken steps to enhance electoral credibility and committed to transparent election administration, maintaining public trust will require consistent communication and ongoing engagement with political and civic stakeholders.

The organisation dedicated to promoting freedom and democracy worldwide, deployed a pre-election assessment mission from 20-24 October, to examine Bangladesh’s evolving political and electoral landscape ahead of its expected February 2026 parliamentary elections, which will be the first major test of the country’s democratic transition following the July 2024 student-led protests and formation of the Interim Government.

This impartial assessment highlights the state of the Interim Government’s reform agenda, including the creation of 11 reform commissions, renewed inter-party dialogue, and broad consultations on the July National Charter – a comprehensive framework of 84 proposals that addresses nearly every aspect of Bangladesh’s democratic architecture, said the IRI on 5 November.

However, it said, disputes over the Charter’s sequencing, referendum timing, and enforcement mechanisms underscore the challenges of building a broad-based political consensus.

Political parties are actively shaping the transition, participating in reform dialogues and undertaking early electoral preparations such as candidate recruitment, IRI said.

Yet, they must continue strengthening internal structures, increasing responsiveness to citizens, and rebuilding public trust to foster meaningful political competition.

It said civil society organisations have reemerged as key actors in promoting transparency and civic participation.

Expanding civic space and ensuring media, watchdog groups, and grassroots movements can operate freely will be essential to sustaining reform momentum and public confidence, said the organisation.

The assessment, it said, offers a nonpartisan analysis of these dynamics, identifies key risks to electoral integrity, and provides actionable recommendations to support credible, peaceful elections as Bangladesh enters a new phase of democratic renewal.

Statement of Findings and Recommendations

The mission, composed of international policy and elections experts, met with a broad spectrum of stakeholders, including the Election Commission, political parties, Interim Government officials, and civil society representatives, to evaluate the electoral environment and prospects for democratic renewal.

While the Charter has been broadly endorsed, its implementation remains uncertain due to procedural ambiguities and divergent party positions on timing and enforcement.

The Bangladesh Election Commission has introduced reforms to enhance participation and operational preparedness, including mechanisms for out-of-country voting.

To strengthen election security, the Election Commission plans to integrate the armed forces into its election security framework.

Despite these efforts, the pre-election environment remains fragile, with isolated but politically significant episodes of political violence, questions about the neutrality of local officials, and lingering distrust of security forces.

The emergence of youth-led parties and the expected significant turnout of first-time voters, including diaspora members, signal a potential shift in political engagement and the continued influence of youth activism on Bangladesh’s democratic renewal.

However, challenges persist as political parties’ candidate selection processes lack transparency, women remain underrepresented, and concerns are mounting that the growing appeal of extremist movements and hardline groups could embolden intolerant narratives and erode Bangladesh’s secular political foundations.

The trajectory of the July National Charter and the extent to which political parties institutionalise democratic norms, including those advanced by the student movement, will determine the direction of Bangladesh’s transition.

As Bangladesh moves toward the expected February 2026 elections, the coming months will reveal whether the promise of the post-uprising reform movement can be institutionalised through credible and peaceful polls.

The Interim Government’s success will depend on its ability to maintain neutrality, ensure security, and advance the National Consensus Commission’s reform agenda toward tangible implementation.

The July National Charter provides a blueprint for democratic renewal, but much of its realization will rest on the next parliament’s political will.

Sustained dialogue, transparent election administration, and credible participation by political parties will be essential to mitigate polarisation and reinforce confidence in the transition.

The IRI pre-election assessment mission held 21 meetings with 59 stakeholders, including representatives from political parties, the Interim Government, the Election Commission of Bangladesh, media, international organisations, and civil society, and expressed gratitude to all who shared their insights.