Draft July Charter requires parties to pledge not to question its validity, necessity in court

The final draft of the July National Charter 2025 requires signatory political parties to make seven pledges, including refraining from questioning the charter’s validity or necessity in any court and ensuring legal and constitutional protection at every stage of its implementation.

Sent to 33 political parties last night, the draft mentions that signatories commit to prioritising the people’s will expressed during the July 2024 uprising and to fully implementing the charter as a new political agreement grounded in democratic values and national consensus.

The pledges include recognising the sacrifices of thousands of citizens during the 2024 July-August uprising, embedding the charter into the constitution, and providing state recognition for the historic 16-year struggle for democracy, human rights, and rule of law.

Parties must also ensure justice for victims of pre-uprising oppression and the 2024 killings, provide state honours and support to the families of martyrs, guarantee treatment and rehabilitation for the injured, and undertake comprehensive reforms across the constitution, electoral system, judiciary, public administration, policing, and anti-corruption mechanisms.

The charter stipulates that all consensus-based decisions should be implemented immediately by the interim government and other relevant authorities without delay, reflecting the people’s aspirations and securing the country’s democratic future.

The National Consensus Commission, from 15 February, held a total of 72 meetings in three phases considering a total of 166 proposals. Consensus, including notes of dissent, was reached on 84 of these proposals.

During a meeting of BNP’s standing committee on Monday night, the party discussed signing the July Charter. BNP indicated it would sign the charter provided its concerns and suggestions raised during the dialogue are addressed.

During the discussion, a few members brought up the possibility of a referendum, sources said.

Speaking on the matter, several standing committee members said a referendum cannot be held before the general election, but the Election Commission could conduct it alongside the parliamentary vote, which they said would not raise any objections.