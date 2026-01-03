Dr Kamal Hossain, a key architect of the Constitution of Bangladesh and Emeritus President of Gonoforum, was admitted to Square Hospital in Dhaka today after falling seriously ill.

According to a party press release, the veteran political leader is currently suffering from severe physical weakness and lung-related complications.

Gonoforum General Secretary Md Mizanur Rahman has appealed to people across the country to pray for Dr Kamal’s swift recovery.

The press release also referred to an incident last Wednesday, when Dr Kamal attended the janaza of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia. It said his name was not included on the official guest list, which resulted in the Special Security Force (SSF) denying his vehicle access through the designated VIP route.

As a consequence, Dr Kamal was forced to travel a considerable distance through a dense crowd while seated in a wheelchair, the release claimed. The party said he fell ill following the incident.

Source:https://www.thedailystar.net/news/bangladesh/news/dr-kamal-hossain-hospitalised-after-falling-ill-4071446