Digital exam leaks to entail 5-yr jail term

The Public Examinations (Offences) (Amendment) Bill, 2026 was passed by voice vote after lawmakers rejected motions seeking public opinion on the bill and its referral to a select committee.

Education Minister ANM Ehsanul Haque Milon placed the bill before the House for passage.

The amended law specifically criminalises the leakage of public examination question papers through online platforms or any other means. Under the new provisions, offenders may face a maximum of five years in prison along with a monetary fine.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/national/ctg-deluged-as-downpour-disrupts-life-across-country