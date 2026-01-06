Dhaka’s response to Mustafiz-IPL controversy robust, appropriate: Advisers

Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed and Energy Adviser Dr Fouzul Kabir Khan today (6 January) described Bangladesh’s response to the controversy surrounding cricketer Mustafizur Rahman and the Indian Premier League (IPL) as ‘robust and appropriate’.

They also dismissed concerns that the issue could have any adverse economic or commercial impact on the country.

Talking to reporters after the meetings of the Advisers Council Committee on Economic Affairs and the Advisers Council Committee on Government Purchase at the Secretariat, the Finance Adviser said the suspension of IPL broadcasts in Bangladesh should not be viewed through an economic or trade lens.

Dr Salehuddin said it has had no bearing on government decisions, procurement processes, or broader financial engagements.

“There has been no impact at all on our economy. Our international tenders and purchases are conducted transparently and independently. Sports or such issues were not even mentioned in our discussions. From my perspective, there is no connection between this matter and our economic decisions,” he said.

Dr Salehuddin underscored that the controversy did not originate from Bangladesh, pointing out that Mustafizur Rahman is a globally-recognised player and effectively a sporting ambassador for the country.

“This did not start from Bangladesh! Mustafiz is a very good and famous player. He was selected purely on merit, for technical reasons, not out of any favour. Suddenly restricting him from playing and then suspending broadcasts is unfortunate. It is regrettable for both countries,” he mentioned.

The adviser said sports should ideally remain separate from politics, warning against allowing emotions to escalate tensions unnecessarily. “We do not want this to aggravate relations between the two countries.”

“History shows that even during times of political tension, sports continued — including during the Olympics. These are emotional issues on both sides, but we should handle them with restraint,” Dr Salehuddin said.

Echoing similar views, Energy Adviser Dr Fouzul Kabir Khan said the government’s stance was proportionate and justified, describing it as a natural reaction to the initial action taken by the other side.

“There is always an action and a reaction. We have to be careful so that no one goes overboard. When a Bangladeshi player is called and then suddenly withdrawn, a response is expected. I believe the response was proper, robust, and appropriate,” Fouzul Kabir said.

He said Bangladesh’s position on issues such as IPL broadcasting and the discussion around venue changes for upcoming international tournaments sent a clear but measured signal.

“This response is not only justified, but it is also making the other side reflect,” the Energy Adviser said, adding that voices within India itself have expressed concern over politicising sports.

Referring to remarks by Indian parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor, Fouzul Kabir said such actions should be avoided in the interest of regional goodwill and the spirit of cricket.

“We hope that good sense will prevail from the side where this issue originated. Cricket should continue, and so should our economic and trade relations,” he said.

Reiterating the government’s position, Adviser Dr Salehuddin said Bangladesh had not taken any reactive or retaliatory steps but merely responded in a balanced manner.

Bangladesh did not initiate anything. A top player was suddenly restricted. The response we gave was completely robust and entirely appropriate. This is simply a reflection of Newton’s third law — every action has a reaction.

He also noted that cultural and sporting figures often serve as bridges between nations when formal political engagement faces challenges.

“Sportspersons, writers, poets — they act as ambassadors of goodwill. That is why such matters should be handled with sensitivity,” Dr Salehuddin said.

Both advisers emphasised that Bangladesh remains committed to maintaining constructive relations with India and ensuring that sports, trade, and diplomacy continue without unnecessary disruption.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/bangladesh/dhakas-response-mustafiz-ipl-controversy-robust-and-appropriate-advisers-1327496