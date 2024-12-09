Dhaka to seek Hasina’s extradition formally after some legal steps

Bangladesh will formally request India to extradite ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina after completing a few legal proceedings, chief adviser Muhammad Yunus’ press secretary Shafiqul Alam said Sunday.
He was speaking at a media conference at Foreign Service Academy in the capital
“The stand of our government regarding the extradition of Sheikh Hasina is quite clear. We want to bring to book Sheikh Hasina bringing her back to the country… She is the main commander of killing over 1,500 people in July-August. Earlier, she was the head of the government when people were made victims of enforced disappearance. Apart from this, a white paper has revealed that on average USD 16 billion was laundered from the country every year. This is the taxpayers’ money that has been stolen and sent abroad. Holding the responsible people accountable for all these things is one of our pledges,” Shafiqul Alam said.
He stated, “Since we have an extradition treaty with India; you can seek to extradite someone only after completing a few legal procedures. We have been completing that process. We will approach India formally seeking her (Sheikh Hasina’s) extradition only after completing those.”
Speaking about this in September, law adviser Asif Nazrul told a newsperson that Bangladesh has an extradition treaty with India. As per that agreement, if there is any convicted Bangladeshi living in India, whether she is former prime minister or not, Bangladesh could seek her extradition.
Hope for a further improved relation with India
India’s foreign secretary Vikram Misri is set to arrive in Bangladesh on Monday.
Responding to a question on the visit, the chief adviser’s press secretary said, “We are actually hoping that our relation with India will further improve. We have told it earlier too, we have linguistic, historic and cultural ties with India. In this context, we surely want a further improved relation with India so that people from both countries can reap the benefits. At the same time, we want our relations with India to be based on fairness, equality and dignity.”
Chief Adviser himself will announce election date
Interim government’s education and planning affairs adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud on Saturday said, “The tenure of this government is short. I personally think we would see an elected government in the next year. Don’t know what will happen.”
Explaining this statement of Wahiduddin Mahmud, chief adviser’s deputy press secretary Apurba Jahangir told the press meet, “This was his personal opinion. The chief adviser himself will say when the election will take place.”
Meanwhile, Meta’s director for human rights policy Miranda Sissons called on the chief adviser at the State Guest House Jamuna in the capital today, Sunday.
Chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at that time asked Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to address the disinformation campaign against Bangladesh being carried out from certain countries to undermine the July-August mass uprising.
“There’s a massive disinformation campaign, and we are the sufferers,” the Chief Adviser told Miranda Sissons.
This was also said to the media in the press conference.
prothom alo