Dhaka stocks rebound, recovering 112 points from early-session plunge

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) staged a strong recovery today (16 November), clawing back early-session losses after a sharp decline at the opening of the week.

In the morning, the key benchmark index DSEX tumbled by 80 points by 10:33am amid intense sell pressure.

However, the market gradually regained momentum as the session progressed, ultimately recovering 112 points from the day’s low.

By the closing bell, the DSEX ended 29 points higher at 4,732 compared to the previous session.

The blue-chip index DS30 also edged up, gaining 9 points to settle at 1,860.

Market breadth turned positive, with 236 issues advancing, 113 declining and 35 remaining unchanged.

Despite the recovery in the indices, investor participation remained subdued.

Daily turnover fell by 22% to Tk298 crore, reflecting ongoing caution among market participants.