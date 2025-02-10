Dhaka stocks open slightly down

Stocks declined in early trading today maintaining the downbeat for the second session.

The markets closed lower yesterday snapping the six-day rally.

Today, the DSEX, the premier index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, lost 3.14 points or 0.06 percent to 5,162.73 as of 11:14 am.

Around 135 issues advanced, 160 declined, and 81 remained unchanged.

Total turnover stood at Tk 116.30 crore.

Shares of Sonali Paper & Board Mills surged the highest 9 percent, while shares of Alif Manufacturing Company dropped 7 percent.

CSE All Share Price Index was down 0.22 percent, dropping 32.38 points to 14,441.39.