Dhaka stocks extend rally for sixth day

Dhaka stocks continued their gaining streak for the sixth consecutive day despite experiencing lower turnover than the previous day.

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange, gained 9.11 points, or 0.17 percent, to close at 5,179.17.

Among the traded securities, 195 advanced, 147 declined, and 53 remained unchanged.

Despite posting gains, turnover declined more than 8 percent to Tk 429.65 crore at the end of today’s trading.

Metro Spinning topped the gainers’ list, surging 10 percent, while Khulna Printing & Packaging saw the biggest drop, falling over 9 percent.