Dhaka stocks begin day with slight fall

The benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSEX) remained almost flat by posting a slight 0.04 percent fall as of 12:14pm.

The DSEX stood at 5,207.95 points, with a turnover of Tk 271.5 crore.

So far, the prices of 137 stocks have advanced, 163 have declined, and 90 have remained unchanged.

DBH First Mutual Fund posted the highest gain of 10 percent, followed by S. Alam Cold Rolled Steels Ltd with 9.78 percent.