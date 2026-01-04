Dhaka, Islamabad foreign affairs chiefs hold telephone talks

Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar held a telephone conversation today (4 January) and discussed issues of mutual interest.

They reviewed Bangladesh-Pakistan relations and reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation across various sectors, officials said.

They also exchanged views on recent developments in Asia and the Middle East and agreed to remain in close contact amid the evolving situation.