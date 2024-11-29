Dhaka condemns desecration of national flag in Kolkata

The government of Bangladesh yesterday strongly condemned the deplorable acts of desecrating the national flag of Bangladesh and the burning of the effigy of Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus in Kolkata.

It also strongly condemned the violent protests outside the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh there and called upon the Indian government to take necessary measures to prevent such occurrences.

Expressing “deep concern” over the incident, Dhaka urged the government of India to ensure the safety and security of the Deputy High Commission of Bangladesh in Kolkata and other diplomatic missions of Bangladesh in India as well as its diplomats and non-diplomatic members of staff, according to a press release of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the release, the demonstration in the evening, organised by a Kolkata-based Hindu organisation “Bongio Hindu Jagran” and participated by a large group of protesters, turned violent, with the protesters breaking through police barricades and reaching the boundaries of Bangladesh Deputy High Commission.

“They set fire to the national flag of Bangladesh and burned the effigy of the Hon’ble Chief Adviser of the Government of Bangladesh,” the MoFA statement said.

Although the situation seems to be under control at the moment, there is a prevailing sense of insecurity among all the members of the Deputy High Commission, it added.

Daily Star