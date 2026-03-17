Detained journalists hope for bail as July movement cases reach High Court

Several detained journalists have approached the High Court seeking bail in multiple cases linked to the July movement, with proceedings currently pending across different benches, while journalist Anis Alamgir has recently secured bail and been released, six others remain in custody, and their lawyers continue to pursue hearings actively, expressing hope that bail orders will be granted soon.

Among the first to be arrested were Shakil Ahmed, former head of news at Ekattor Television, and his wife Farzana Rupa, former chief reporter and presenter at the same channel. They were detained on 21 August 2024, at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, and later shown to be arrested in a murder case filed with Uttara East Police Station over the death of Md Fazlul Karim during the July movement. They were subsequently implicated in several additional cases.

The High Court has issued rules in two cases, asking why bail should not be granted to the accused. Barrister Syed Mamun Mahbub is representing them in these matters. Orders in four other cases are scheduled after the Eid holidays, while bail petitions in three more cases are set to be placed before the court on the same day.

Barrister Jyotirmoy Barua said bail orders have been fixed for three cases after the recess, with further applications to be presented concurrently.

On 17 September 2024, Mozammel Haque Babu, editor and managing director of Ekattor Television, was arrested near the Dhobaura border in Mymensingh and later shown arrested in multiple cases, including murder and extortion, before being taken on remand. He has remained in custody since.

The same day, Shyamal Dutta, editor of Bhorer Kagoj, was also arrested at the Dhobaura border and shown arrested in the Fazlul Karim murder case filed with Bhashantek Police Station.

He was later accused in a custodial torture case involving Almgir Hossain Bhuiyan and another case at the International Crimes Tribunal alleging incitement and involvement in crimes against humanity following a meeting with former prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He also remains in jail.

Law firm ZI Khan & Associates is representing them. Lawyer Nazmus Sakib Tusti said the High Court’s rules on their bail petitions are pending and may be disposed of by April.

In another case, Nasir Uddin Sathi, chairman of MyTV, was arrested on 17 August 2025, from Gulshan and later shown arrested in a murder case filed with Jatrabari Police Station, an attempted murder case in Badda, and another complaint filed before a court.

Former National Press Club president Shawkat Mahmood was arrested on December 7 from Malibagh and sent to jail after a five-day remand in a case filed under the Anti-Terrorism Act with Ramna Police Station.

Earlier, on 28 August 2025, journalist Manjurul Alam Panna and 15 others were detained during an event at Dhaka Reporters Unity and sent to jail under the Anti-Terrorism Act. However, the High Court granted bail to Panna on 10 November.

Anis Alamgir was detained from a gym in Dhanmondi on 14 December last year, shown arrested in a case under the Anti-Terrorism Act filed with Uttara West Police Station, and later faced another case by the Anti-Corruption Commission over alleged illegal wealth. He was recently released on bail in both cases.

In a 25 February statement, the Editors’ Council called for the immediate withdrawal of what it termed false and harassing cases filed against journalists since 5 August 2024. It said allegations should be addressed through due process and evidence-based proceedings, warning that motivated cases are unacceptable.

The council noted that many journalists remain in jail or must appear regularly in court, disrupting professional work and undermining media freedom. It urged the newly elected government to prioritise the withdrawal of such cases, saying that despite assurances from the interim administration to review them, little progress has been made.