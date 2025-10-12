Desco incurs Tk125cr loss in FY25, declares no dividend

Dhaka Electric Supply Company (Desco) has reported a loss of Tk125 crore for the fiscal year 2024–25 (FY25), prompting the state-run power distributor to announce that it will not pay any dividend for the year.

Following the announcement, Desco’s share price dropped by 4.59% to Tk20.80 in the opening session on Sunday at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

According to the company’s disclosure filed with the DSE, the Board of Directors has recommended no dividend for the year ended on 30 June 2025.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled for 17 January 2026, while the record date has been set for 20 November 2025.

The company reported a loss per share of Tk3.15, a net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk35.33, and a net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk15.93 for FY25.