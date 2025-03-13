Delhi’s comments tantamount to interference in Bangladesh’s internal affairs: Dhaka

Dhaka today (13 March) reacted sharply to Delhi’s recent comments on elections, law and order and minority issues, stressing Bangladesh believes that these are purely its internal matters.

“Such comments from India are unwarranted and tantamount to interference in the internal affairs of another country,” Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Rafiqul Alam told reporters at a media briefing while responding to a question.

He said such comments are “misleading and a false reflection of reality.

At the weekly briefing at the ministry, the spokesperson said Bangladesh firmly believes in the principle of non-interference in the sovereignty, territorial integrity and internal affairs of all countries.

He said Bangladesh is committed to building friendly and constructive relations with India based on mutual respect, trust and understanding.

From that perspective, the spokesperson said, they hope that the relevant authorities of the Indian government will take necessary steps to prevent the recurrence of such comments.

On 7 March, India laid emphasis on resolving all issues in Bangladesh through democratic means and by holding “inclusive and participatory” elections.

At a media briefing in New Delhi, official spokesperson at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs Randhir Jaiswal said they support a “stable, peaceful, inclusive and progressive” Bangladesh in which all issues are resolved through democratic means and by holding “inclusive and participatory” elections.

Responding to a question, the MEA spokesperson also expressed concerns over “deteriorating law and order situation” in Bangladesh which has been further exacerbated by the release of violent extremists who were sentenced for serious crimes.

On violence against minorities, including Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said they expect Bangladesh to thoroughly investigate and bring all perpetrators of killings, arson and violence to justice without making such distinctions.