Defence cross-examines investigating officer in Hasina’s crimes against humanity case

The state-appointed defence counsel today (6 October) started cross-examining the investigation officer (IO) in a case against three, including ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, over their alleged crimes against humanity committed during the July Uprising.

Advocate Amir Hossain, the state-appointed counsel to defend fugitives Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, began cross-examining IO Md Alamgir at the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1, and the questioning continued until the filing of the report.

A total of 54 witnesses testified in the case against Sheikh Hasina, former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, and ex-IGP Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, who pleaded guilty and became an approver in the case.

Earlier on 17 June, ICT-1 published notices in two national dailies asking Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to surrender by 24 June.

“As per Rule 31 of the International Crimes (Tribunal-1) Rules of Procedure 2010 (Amendment) 2025, they are ordered to surrender at this tribunal on June 24, 2025. Otherwise, the trial will proceed in absentia under Section 10A of the International Crimes (Tribunals) Act, 1973,” the notice said.

The tribunal on 16 June directed the authorities to issue the notices after taking cognizance of the formal charges filed on 1 June.

Chief Prosecutor Muhammad Tajul Islam informed the court that Hasina and Kamal were absconding, with intelligence reports suggesting they were in India.

The prosecution has brought five charges of crimes against humanity and mass killings against Hasina, Kamal, and Abdullah Al-Mamun, following the probe report filed by the ICT investigation agency on 12 May. The tribunal indicted the trio on 10 July.

