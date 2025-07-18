Curfew in Gopalganj to remain in effect till 6am tomorrow

The curfew imposed in Gopalganj district will remain in effect until 6am tomorrow (19 July).

Gopalganj Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate Muhammad Kamruzzaman made the announcement through a public notice today (18 July).

Initially, the curfew was enforced from 8pm Wednesday to 6pm Thursday, following deadly clashes between banned Awami League supporters and law enforcers during the National Citizen Party’s (NCP) “March to Gopalganj”, which left five people dead and scores injured.

Earlier yesterday, the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the curfew indefinitely, with a three-hour break from 11:00am to 2:00pm today to facilitate emergency needs.