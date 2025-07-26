Ctg port tariff revised after stakeholder consultations: Shipping adviser

The tariff for cargo and vessel handling at Chattogram Port has been revised following extensive discussions with stakeholders and inter-ministerial bodies, Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Shakhawat Hossain said today (25 July)

“The ministry didn’t raise the tariff on its own. It was finalised after consultation with various ministries and stakeholders,” the adviser told reporters during an inspection visit to the port.

He added, “We studied the tariff structures of several major global ports and found that even after the adjustment, Chattogram’s rates are still significantly lower — even lower than Mongla Port.”

Shakhawat noted that this is the first time the tariff has been revised since 1986. “Just think how much the value of one taka has changed since 1986,” he said, emphasising the long-overdue nature of the revision.

Rear Admiral SM Moniruzzaman, chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority (CPA), along with senior port officials and representatives from Chittagong Dry Dock Limited (CDDL), were present during the inspection.

The adviser also inaugurated a new chemical shed at the port during his visit.

Highlighting the strategic importance of the port, he said, “Chattogram Port is the port of Bangladesh — it is our asset, and it will remain with us. If anyone is trying to spread misleading narratives, I urge them not to do so for the sake of the country.”

Speaking about efforts to modernise and enhance the port’s efficiency, Shakhawat praised the performance of New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) operators. “Those who have been running NCT for the last 17–18 years have done a good job. We are working to further improve their performance while addressing shortcomings.”

He also confirmed that the government is in discussions with UAE-based DP World to operate a terminal under a public-private partnership.

Regarding international operations, he said, “The containers being loaded here are heading to Singapore for transshipment. Most of Singapore’s ports are privately operated. If we want to increase our efficiency and competitiveness, we must adopt external technology and expertise. We are already doing this ourselves, and doing it efficiently.”

He stressed that engaging international operators is crucial for positioning Chattogram Port in the global arena. “A port enters the international market when it attracts international operators,” he said.

As an interim measure, NCT’s operations have been handed over to Chittagong Dry Dock Limited, which is under naval administration.

“I am very pleased to learn that since then, the average growth has been around 30%. That’s significant progress, and I hope it continues,” the adviser said.