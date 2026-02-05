Ctg Port strike suspended for 2 days, workers to resume work tomorrow

Highlights:

Strike may resume if NCT deal not cancelled

Four demands presented; two accepted by the shipping adviser

Strike paused for Ramadan, labour leaders say

Over 11,000 export containers stranded during six-day shutdown

The labour leaders at Chattogram Port have announced a two-day suspension of the ongoing strike, following negotiations with Shipping Adviser Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hossain.

The announcement was made by Humayun Kabir and Ibrahim Khokon, coordinators of the Bandar Rokkha Sangram Oikya Parishad, at a press conference at Bandar Bhaban this afternoon (5 February).

Workers are expected to return to work tomorrow morning.

However, the labour leaders warned that they would resume protests from Sunday if the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) agreement is not withdrawn.

Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS

Ibrahim Khokon said the labour leaders presented four demands during the meeting, including the cancellation of the NCT agreement.

The shipping adviser assured them that he would discuss the matter with the chief adviser and provide a response within two days, he added.

“Our other demands were the withdrawal of transfer orders for employees, no legal action against workers who led the movement, and the removal of the port authority chairman,” Khokon said.

He further said that the adviser accepted two of the demands and promised to consider the issue of the chairman’s removal.

Humayun Kabir said the strike was postponed out of respect for the holy month of Ramadan and based on assurances from the adviser.

“The government has two days to respond regarding the NCT agreement. If no action is taken, the strike will resume,” he said.

Urging port workers to remain patient, Kabir said, “NCT will not be handed over to a foreign operator under any circumstances. This agreement will be resisted at all costs.”

Earlier, Shipping Adviser Sakhawat faced protest by workers when he visited the Bandar Bhaban at Chattogram Port to assess the situation this morning.

Chattogram Port worker leaders later agreed to hold talks with the adviser to find a resolution.

The protest started last Saturday (31 January) with an eight-hour daily work stoppage from 8am to 4pm, before escalating over the government’s lack of response.

As a result of the shutdown, more than 11,000 export-laden containers have remained stranded at the port.

According to labour leaders, the authorities moved ahead with preparations to sign the lease and attempted to suppress the movement by transferring leaders, prompting the Bandar Rokkha Sangram Oikya Parishad to announce a 24-hour shutdown from Tuesday morning, followed by an indefinite strike from yesterday (4 February).

Chattogram business leaders met labour representatives yesterday afternoon, expressing moral support for the movement while urging alternative protests to limit economic losses, but labour leaders refused to withdraw the stoppage and reiterated their demand to cancel the DP World lease.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/chattogram-port-strike-suspended-2-days-workers-resume-work-tomorrow-1352746