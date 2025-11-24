Ctg port reports higher cargo volume, zero waiting time for vessels

Chattogram port has posted steady growth in cargo, container, and vessel handling this year, while ship waiting time at the outer anchorage dropped to zero on multiple days, according to a press release issued by the port authority today (24 November).

The country’s main seaport handled 28,49,542 TEUs, 11.50 million tonnes of cargo, and 3,552 vessels in the first ten months of 2025.

This volume reflects year-on-year growth of 4.87% in container handling, 12.64% in cargo, and 10.97% in vessel calls. Compared to the same period last year, the port processed an additional 1,32,328 TEUs, 1.29 million tonnes of cargo and 351 more ships.

The upward trend continued in the current fiscal year. From July to October, the port handled 12,13,805 TEUs, 4.52 million tonnes of cargo and 1,422 vessels. Compared with last fiscal year, the gains stood at 10.15% for containers, 15.76% for cargo and 11% for ships.

The New Mooring Container Terminal, operated by Chittagong Dry Dock Ltd, also reported significant improvement. In the first four months of FY2025–26, NCT handled 4,68,871 TEUs and 253 vessels, marking 15.5% growth in container volume and 19.35% growth in vessel handling from a year earlier.

Zero waiting time at outer anchorage

The port authority said vessel waiting time has fallen sharply due to improved operational efficiency. In September, waiting time dropped to zero for nine days; in October, for 18 days; and in November, for 19 days. Ships arriving at the port are now receiving berths on arrival.

Faster berthing has shortened lead time for importers and exporters. Importers are clearing cargo more quickly, while exporters are loading containers on schedule. The port authority said this efficiency ultimately helps lower consumer prices and boosts export competitiveness.

Equipment, yard expansion and digitalisation driving improvements

The port attributed the growth to new cargo-handling equipment, expanded yard capacity, increased use of digital technology and the efforts of port officials, workers and port users.

The release also noted that a Maersk delegation recently visited Chattogram to review port operations and expressed satisfaction over reduced waiting time and improved performance at NCT and other terminals.

The port authority said these achievements strengthen Chattogram port’s international reputation and mark progress toward more efficient port management in the future.