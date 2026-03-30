Ctg Port regains ‘zero waiting time’ as operations stabilise after Eid rush

Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) has once again achieved ‘zero waiting time’ for vessels at the port, marking a significant turnaround in port efficiency after a brief disruption earlier this year and the recent rush during the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

The milestone means ships no longer need to wait at the outer anchorage, allowing immediate berthing upon arrival. This has reduced vessel turnaround time, accelerated import-export activities, and lowered overall logistics costs, according to a CPA press release.

Industry insiders say the development is already easing pressure on the supply chain. Faster cargo handling is helping importers receive goods on time, while exporters are able to meet shipment deadlines more reliably. Shipping companies are also benefiting from reduced delays and operational costs.

The port had first reached zero waiting time in September last year and maintained the status consistently through October, November and December. However, operations briefly slowed from late January to early February due to work disruptions and other factors.

Officials said full-scale operations have since resumed, enabling the port to restore the zero waiting benchmark.

During the recent Eid holiday period, the port continued 24/7 operations to keep cargo movement uninterrupted. Before Eid, vessel waiting time had increased to three to five days amid higher traffic. Coordinated efforts, close monitoring and workforce deployment during the holidays helped bring waiting time back down to zero.

The CPA said special roster duties were assigned to operational staff during Eid holidays to ensure uninterrupted services. The move was part of a broader strategy to keep the country’s supply chain functional during Ramadan and the festive period.

The return to zero waiting time is expected to have a wider economic impact. Lower logistics costs can translate into reduced prices of essential goods in the domestic market, benefiting consumers.

Officials credited the achievement to coordinated planning, efficient management and collaboration among all stakeholders, including port users and shipping agents.

If the current momentum continues, stakeholders hope the zero waiting time will become a sustained feature of the port, strengthening Bangladesh’s position in global trade and supporting faster economic growth.

Source: https://www.tbsnews.net/economy/ctg-port-regains-zero-waiting-time-operations-stabilise-after-eid-rush-1397631