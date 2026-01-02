Ctg Port posts record Tk5,460cr revenue in 2025 as all key indicators hit historic highs

Chattogram Port Authority (CPA) closed the 2025 calendar year with its strongest-ever financial and operational performance, reporting record revenue alongside historic highs in container, cargo and vessel handling, despite a year marked by labour disruptions, customs work stoppages and a volatile national situation.

The port earned Tk5,460.18 crore in revenue in 2025, a 7.55% increase over the previous year, while the revenue surplus rose to Tk3,142.68 crore, up 7.51%. Around 85% of the port’s income came from vessel-related services and cargo and container handling, reaffirming its role as a core revenue-generating institution for the state, according to a press release from CPA.

Operationally, Chattogram Port hit historic highs in all major indicators in 2025. The port handled 34,09,069 TEUs of containers, 13,81,51,812 tonnes of cargo and 4,273 vessels during the year.

Compared to 2024, container handling increased by 4.07%, cargo handling by 11.43% and vessel handling by 10.50%. In absolute terms, this meant an additional 1,33,442 TEUs, 1.42 crore tonnes of cargo and 406 more vessels year-on-year. Container throughput crossed 34 lakh TEUs for the first time, marking a milestone in the port’s history.

Currently, around 92% of Bangladesh’s general cargo and nearly 98% of containerised import-export cargo move through Chattogram Port.

Strong momentum at CDDL-operated terminals

Container terminals operated by Chittagong Dry Dock Limited (CDDL) also recorded notable growth. In the first six months of the 2025–26 fiscal year, from July to December, these terminals handled 6,98,668 TEUs, up 10.19% from 6,34,048 TEUs in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The terminals handled 64,620 additional TEUs during the six-month period, with October alone registering the highest monthly growth at 20.15%. CPA attributed the performance to the addition of modern cargo-handling equipment, yard expansion, wider use of information technology and the sustained efforts of port officials, workers and port users.

Efficiency gains cut lead time and support trade

Despite disruptions from customs pen-down strikes and political uncertainty, operational efficiency improved during the year. Vessel waiting times fell significantly, with ships recording zero waiting days on nine occasions in September, 18 days in October and 26 days each in November and December.

Currently, vessels are receiving berthing on arrival. From January to November 2025, the average vessel turnaround time stood at 2.53 days, while container dwell time averaged 9.44 days.

CPA officials said faster turnaround has reduced port lead time, enabling importers to take quicker delivery of goods and exporters to ship cargo on schedule. This, they said, will help ease pressure on consumer prices, boost export momentum, particularly in the readymade garment sector, and support higher foreign exchange earnings.

Higher contribution to national exchequer

The port’s improved financial performance translated into a stronger contribution to the government. In 2025, CPA paid Tk1,804.47 crore to the national exchequer, making it one of the country’s largest revenue-contributing state entities.

Over the past five fiscal years, the authority’s total direct and indirect contributions, including taxes under the Finance Act, municipal taxes and land development taxes, amounted to Tk12,349.50 crore. Annual contributions rose from Tk1,095.54 crore in the first year to Tk1,829.45 crore in the fifth year, reflecting a 14.77% growth in the latest fiscal year.