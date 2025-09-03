Ctg Port boosts efficiency with record monthly handling, targets 3.7m TEUs by year-end

With improved infrastructure, enhanced transparency and greater predictability in logistics, Bangladesh could emerge as a far more attractive destination for global investors. Photo: TBS

Highlights:

NCT handled 122,517 TEUs, up 27.6% from last year

Chattogram Port aims for 3.7 million TEUs annually by end-2025

Despite growth, port fell to 68th in Lloyd’s List

Following a record-high container handling at the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) in August, Chattogram Port is now targeting an enhanced annual capacity of 3.7 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU) by the end of 2025.

Captain Md Zahid Hossain, chief operating officer of NCT, announced the target during a press conference today (3 September).

He said NCT handled 122,517 TEUs in August, a 27.6% increase from August 2024, when the terminal processed 96,000 TEUs.

“The enhanced efficiency at NCT, driven by Chittagong Dry Dock Limited (CDDL) since taking over management on 7 July this year, has been the key,” Captain Hossain stated.

“Streamlined operations have significantly reduced average vessel turnaround times and minimised waiting times at the outer anchorage, boosting overall productivity. Compared to last year, these improvements have accelerated container and vessel handling, contributing to the record-breaking August figures.”

Captain Hossain expressed confidence that, if this momentum continues, Chattogram Port could achieve an annual container handling capacity of 3.7 million TEUs by the end of 2025, a substantial leap from 2024’s 3.275 million TEUs. This ambitious target is supported by CDDL’s efficient management, optimal equipment utilisation, and rigorous maintenance practices, positioning the port to strengthen its global standing.

In response to a question, he noted that the decision on whether CDDL will operate the terminal long-term rests with policymakers.

This surge in performance follows a strong year in 2024, when Chattogram Port handled 3.275 million TEUs annually, a 7.4% improvement over the 3.05 million TEUs recorded in 2023.

Despite this growth, the port slipped one position to 68th in the Lloyd’s List One Hundred Ports 2025 ranking, as Saudi Arabia’s Port of Dammam, with 3.290 million TEUs, surpassed it to claim the 67th spot. This marks a decline from the port’s peak ranking of 58th in 2019, underscoring the competitive global landscape.

Chattogram Port handles over 90% of Bangladesh’s international trade and is widely considered the lifeline of the economy. The New Mooring Terminal, inaugurated in 2007 with five berths, is the largest container facility at the port.

For years, the port has struggled with congestion, vessel delays, and slow container delivery, drawing criticism from businesses and international shipping lines. On several occasions, ships had to wait days at the outer anchorage to berth, raising costs for exporters and importers alike.

The government has been pushing for operational reforms and public-private partnerships to enhance efficiency and restore competitiveness. The decision to hand over the New Mooring Terminal to Chittagong Dry Dock Limited, a state-owned enterprise with expertise in shipbuilding and dockyard operations, was part of this reform drive.

Authorities hope the new management will further reduce vessel turnaround times, boost container handling, and reposition Chattogram Port as a more reliable regional hub.