Crimes against humanity: ICT prosecution files formal charge against Ziaul Ahsan

The prosecution at the International Crimes Tribunal-1 (ICT-1) has formally charged Major General (retd) Ziaul Ahsan in a crimes against humanity case over more than a hundred alleged enforced disappearances and killings during the Awami League government era.

Chief Prosecutor Mohammad Tajul Islam submitted the application today (4 January) before the three-member tribunal led by Justice Md Golam Mortuja Mozumder.

The other members of the tribunal are Justice Md Shafiul Alam Mahmud and Justice Md Mohitul Haque Enam Chowdhury.

On 17 December last year, the prosecution submitted three separate charges against Ziaul Ahsan related to the killings.

Ziaul Ahsan has been in jail since 15 August 2024, after being arrested in Dhaka’s Khilkhet area. He previously served as the director general of the National Telecommunication Monitoring Centre (NTMC).