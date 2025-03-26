Committed to working together to make both nations “safer, stronger”: US to Bangladesh

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio looks on as he meets with Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japanese Foreign Minister Iwaya Takeshi at the State Department in Washington, US, January 21, 2025. Photo: REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

Congratulating the people of Bangladesh, the United States has reaffirmed its commitment to working together to make both the nations “safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

“The United States supports Bangladesh in its journey toward a bright and democratic future. We look forward to continuing our partnership promoting economic development and regional security in the Indo-Pacific,” said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday.

On behalf of the United States of America, US Secretary of State Rubio congratulated the people of Bangladesh as they celebrate their Independence Day on 26 March.

This celebration comes at a pivotal point in Bangladesh’s history, as the interim government prepares the nation for elections that will allow the people of Bangladesh to choose the path forward for their nation, he said.

As Bangladesh marks this special occasion, the US Secretary of State extended his warm regards to its people and reaffirm the United States’ commitment to working together to promote economic development and regional security in the Indo-Pacific.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, in a message earlier, said achieving independence was the final stage of a long struggle to protect the dignity and existence and to gain the rights.

“The bloody War of Independence, through which Bangladesh emerged as an independent nation in the world, officially began on this day,” Dr Yunus said.

He remembered with reverence the valiant martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the War of Independence, whose supreme sacrifices brought the desired freedom.

Dr Yunus extended his sincere greetings and congratulations to all Bangladeshis living in the country and abroad.

The Chief Adviser said the interim government is fully committed to further developing and strengthening the country and delivering the full benefits of independence to the people.

“We are working to establish good governance and justice to ensure people-orientated and sustainable development, and ensure transparency and accountability through necessary reforms in all spheres of the state,” he said in his message on the occasion of the great Independence and National Day.

“On this auspicious occasion of Independence Day and National Day, let us take the oath to work for the development, peace and prosperity of the country, keeping in mind the spirit of the great liberation war.”