Chitto Jetha Bhoyshunyo: A fearless new dawn

The Daily Star

As the first light of the new year broke over Dhaka, the city erupted in a magnificent display of colour, music, and collective joy. Pahela Baishakh is more than just a date on the calendar; it is a profound celebration of Bengali identity and a legacy of cultural resistance.

From the soul-stirring melodies of Chhayanaut at the iconic Ramna Batamul to the towering, artistic effigies of the Baishakhi Shobhajatra procession, the festivities mirrored the timeless vision of Rabindranath Tagore. The programme, themed “Chitto Jetha Bhoyshunyo, Uchcho Jetha Shiro”, reflected Tagore’s vision of a fearless society.

Dressed in traditional hues of red and white, thousands gathered to cast away the sorrows of the past year and embrace a future defined by unity, heritage, and hope.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

A young girl joins the festivities with her face painted in traditional motifs. Her floral crown and the inscription of “Borshoboron” (Happy New Year) on her cheek reflect the joy the festival brings to the next generation. Photo: Mehedi Hasan.

Friends and family members dressed in traditional sarees and panjabis capture the day’s memories. The festival is a time for social bonding, where people from all walks of life come together to celebrate their shared roots.

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Spectators at Baishakhi Shobhajatra watch the cultural performances with rapt attention. Despite the heat, the road is packed with people eager to witness the traditional melodies that mark the start of the year.

Photo: Palash Khan

Photo: Palash Khan

Photo: Palash Khan

Photo: Mehedi Hasan

The Bangladesh River Police maintain a strict watch on the lake at Ramna Park, ensuring the safety of the thousands of revellers who have gathered for the day’s celebrations.

Photo: Arun Debnath

Students and cultural activists in Khulna lead a vibrant procession through the streets. Carrying hand-painted placards and tiger motifs, the parade was organised by Khulna University, the district administration, and the Shilpakala Academy to welcome the year 1433.

Photo: Habibur Rahman

In the port city of Chattogram, dancers perform in perfect unison on a vibrant red stage. The open-air cultural programme, set against a backdrop of lush greenery and a massive crowd, is a long-standing tradition where locals gather to welcome the New Year through folk dance and music.

Photo: Md Rajib Raihan

Photo: Md Rajib Raihan

Photo: Md Rajib Raihan