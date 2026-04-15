China denies providing military support to Iran, warns US against tariff hike

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said, “Media reports accusing China of providing military support to Iran are purely fabricated.”

The statement followed a report by the Financial Times, which claimed that Iran had acquired a Chinese satellite, identified as TEE-01B, to target US military bases in the Middle East, reports Hindustan Times.

China’s statement came within hours of the report being published, rejecting any suggestion of involvement in military backing.

However, the Chinese statement didn’t directly mention this report or any other report.

Warning against potential US tariffs

Alongside the denial, Beijing also cautioned the United States against taking economic action based on these allegations.

Source: https://thefinancialexpress.com.bd/world/china-vows-firm-response-if-us-imposes-tariffs-over-alleged-arms-sales-to-iran