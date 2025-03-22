Charted: Share of Freshwater Resources by Country

This was originally posted on our Voronoi app. Download the app for free on iOS or Android and discover incredible data-driven charts from a variety of trusted sources.

Key Takeaways The top five countries account for 35% of the planet’s total renewable freshwater resources

96.5% of the Earth’s water is ocean water, meaning freshwater is surprisingly scarce

Freshwater is one of the world’s most vital resources, but its distribution is far from even. While some countries are rich in lakes, rivers, and glaciers, others face extreme scarcity.

This infographic breaks down global renewable freshwater resources by country, based on data from the World Bank.

Data and Highlights

The data we used to create this infographic is listed below.