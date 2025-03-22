Charted: Share of Freshwater Resources by Country

Reproduced from the Visual Capitalist
Key Takeaways
- The top five countries account for 35% of the planet’s total renewable freshwater resources
- 96.5% of the Earth’s water is ocean water, meaning freshwater is surprisingly scarce
Freshwater is one of the world’s most vital resources, but its distribution is far from even. While some countries are rich in lakes, rivers, and glaciers, others face extreme scarcity.
This infographic breaks down global renewable freshwater resources by country, based on data from the World Bank.
Data and Highlights
The data we used to create this infographic is listed below.
|Country
|Billion cubic meters
|% of Total
|Brazil
|5,661
|13.2
|Russia
|4,312
|10.1
|Canada
|2,850
|6.7
|U.S.
|2,818
|6.6
|China
|2,813
|6.6
|Colombia
|2,145
|5.0
|Indonesia
|2,019
|4.7
|Peru
|1,641
|3.8
|India
|1,446
|3.4
|Myanmar
|1,003
|2.3
|DR Congo
|900
|2.1
|Chile
|885
|2.1
|Venezuela
|805
|1.9
|Papua New Guinea
|801
|1.9
|Malaysia
|580
|1.4
|Australia
|492
|1.1
|Philippines
|479
|1.1
|Ecuador
|442
|1.0
|Japan
|430
|1.0
|Mexico
|409
|1.0
|Other
|9,875
|23.1
Renewable internal freshwater resources, total (billion cubic meters)
Food and Agriculture Organization, AQUASTAT data.
All Countries and Economies
Country
Most Recent Year
Most Recent Value
2021
5,661
2021
4,312
2021
2,850
2021
2,818
2021
2,813
2021
2,145
2021
2,019
2021
1,641
2021
1,446
2021
1,003
2021
900
2021
885
2021
805
2021
801
2021
580
2021
492
2021
479
2021
442
2021
430
2021
409
2021
382
2021
359
2021
337
2021
327
2021
304
2021
292
2021
273
2021
241
2021
227
2021
226
2021
225
2021
222
2021
221
2021
200
2021
200
2021
198
2021
190
2021
183
2021
171
2021
170
2021
164
2021
160
2021
156
2021
148
2021
145
2021
141
2021
137
2021
129
2021
122
2021
121
2021
117
2021
113
2021
111
2021
109
2021
107
2021
107
2021
105
2021
100
2021
99
2021
92
2021
91
2021
84
2021
80
2021
78
2021
77
2021
67
2021
65
2021
64
2021
63
2021
60
2021
58
2021
58
2021
55
2021
55
2021
55
2021
54
2021
53
2021
49
2021
49
2021
47
2021
45
2021
45
2021
42
2021
40
2021
39
2021
38
2021
38
2021
38
2021
36
2021
35
2021
35
2021
34
2021
30
2021
29
2021
29
2021
27
2021
26
2021
26
2021
26
2021
24
2021
21
2021
21
2021
19
2021
17
2021
16
2021
16
2021
16
2021
16
2021
15
2021
15
2021
15
2021
13
2021
13
2021
13
2021
13
2021
13
2021
12
2021
12
2021
12
2021
11
2021
11
2021
11
2021
10
2021
10
2021
10
2021
10
2021
9
2021
8
2021
8
2021
8
2021
7
2021
7
2021
7
2021
6
2021
6
2021
6
2021
6
2021
5
2021
5
2021
5
2021
4
2021
4
2021
4
2021
4
2021
3
2021
3
2021
3
2021
3
2021
2
2021
2
2021
2
2021
2
2021
2
2021
1
2021
1
2021
1
2021
1
2021
1
2021
1
2021
1
2021
1
2021
1
2021
1
2021
1
2021
1
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
0
2021
42,809
2021
13,868
2021
12,757
2021
10,106
2021
8,783
2021
7,071
2021
5,668
2021
4,979
2021
4,511
2021
4,053
2021
3,884
2021
3,884
2021
1,982
2021
1,360
2021
1,047
2021
728
2021
357
2021
288
2021
250
2021
230
2021
113
2021
27,232
2021
24,913
2021
17,787
2021
14,772
2021
7,126
2021
2,319