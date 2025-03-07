Cadman suggests referring July massacre cases to ICC

A number of topics were discussed concerning the applicable legal framework and the need to break from the past, the sources said.

Cadman, also the head of G37 Chambers, suggested amendments to the ICT legal and regulatory framework, including the important issue of changing the name of the institution to demonstrate a clear departure from the previous autocratic regime, the press wing said.

The issue of the death penalty and the incorporation of procedural rules of evidence to ensure the highest standards of fair trial and due process were also discussed during the meeting, it said.

Professor Yunus appreciated the work of the ICT Prosecution team, saying they must uphold the highest international standards to ensure a fair trial and justice.

He said Bangladesh would soon decide whether it would refer the July atrocities to the Hague-based ICC since the UN fact-finding mission last month reported that potential crimes against humanity were committed during the July Uprising.

“It is important that the world should know who ordered the massacres of 1,400 students, protesters, and workers during the July Uprising and who are the main perpetrators,” the CA told Cadman.

“The UN fact-finding mission has done a splendid job by unmasking the real face of the (Sheikh Hasina) regime. Now we must hold the culprits accountable and serve justice,” Professor Yunus said.