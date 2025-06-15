CA Yunus to hold meeting with all advisers at Jamuna today

The Advisory Council of the interim government holds a meeting at the state guest house Jamuna in Dhaka on 10 May 2025. Photo: PID

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus is scheduled to meet with all advisers of the interim government at his official residence, Jamuna, at 4pm today (15 June).

The meeting has been confirmed by the offices of several advisers. An official from the Chief Adviser’s Office also confirmed the meeting.

According to government sources, the chief adviser is expected to exchange post-Eid greetings and brief the advisers on his recent meeting with BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman in London.

When contacted, the Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Azad Majumder said, “I do not know anything about the agenda of today’s afternoon meeting. However, the chief adviser often holds such informal meetings with advisers. Today is also one such informal meeting.”

Asked whether the meeting would include discussions on the chief adviser’s UK visit and his meeting with Tarique Rahman, he said, “It could be.”

Earlier on Friday (13 June), CA Yunus met Tarique Rahman during his visit to London. During the meeting, the two discussed several issues and reportedly agreed that the next national election could be held in the second week of February next year, subject to necessary preparations.